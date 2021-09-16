Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 9.6% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $198,660.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

