ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ACVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,341 shares of company stock worth $7,095,170 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $667,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 1,831.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after buying an additional 1,428,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

