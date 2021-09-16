Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Down 6.4%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $51.75. Approximately 4,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 634,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.