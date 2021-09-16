AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $261.75

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.75 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 286.21 ($3.74). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 286.21 ($3.74), with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.46. The firm has a market cap of £71.64 million and a P/E ratio of -204.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.69.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

