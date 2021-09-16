Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AMIGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $47.59 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $51.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

