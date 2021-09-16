ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 45,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADOM opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 4.14. ADOMANI has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.97.

Adomani, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

