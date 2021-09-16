Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $13,215,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 37,970,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,460,148. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. The stock has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

