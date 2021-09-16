Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,365,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

