AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $38.39.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.