Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE AENZ traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

