Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARBG opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

