AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,000 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.20. 225,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,380. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.57. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

