AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,928.00 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 102,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $8,454,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

