AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,928.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,902 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.