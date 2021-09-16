AF Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AF Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 94.9% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $190,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FICO stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $444.79. 2,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

