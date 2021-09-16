AF Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AF Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $139.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,211. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

