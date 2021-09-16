Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AAGFF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.37.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.