Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAGFF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

