AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $84,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

