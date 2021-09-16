AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,104 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $121,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.21. 84,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.77. The company has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

