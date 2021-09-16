AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 128,529 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Constellation Brands worth $154,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $215.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,381. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

