AGF Investments Inc. Sells 16,077 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $75,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $613.53. The company had a trading volume of 21,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,413. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $296.17 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

