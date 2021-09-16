Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of A traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $172.40. 24,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,946. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

