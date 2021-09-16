Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $297,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.