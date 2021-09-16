Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,605 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 13.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 278.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,767 shares of company stock worth $76,798,970. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $503.50 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $515.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.