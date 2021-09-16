Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $214,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 144.6% in the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

