Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 18,200 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,451 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after buying an additional 503,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 77.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. Research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

