Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,687 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $858.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

