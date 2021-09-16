Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

