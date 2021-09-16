Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,178,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.