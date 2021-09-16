Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Alico has increased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Alico alerts:

ALCO opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Alico has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Alico news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $991,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alico stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Alico worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.