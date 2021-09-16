ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,154,000 after acquiring an additional 364,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 59,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $51,557,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 731,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.11 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

