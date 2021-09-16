Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 6178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

