Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €228.42 ($268.73).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ALV stock opened at €192.26 ($226.19) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €202.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €210.87.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

