AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 186.7% in August

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE CBH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 77,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 66,785 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

