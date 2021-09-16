Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,312. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.