Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,079 shares of company stock worth $24,016,104. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,592 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.