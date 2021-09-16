Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
ALTR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -840.78 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,079 shares of company stock worth $24,016,104. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,592 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
