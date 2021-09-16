Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 29,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 50,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

About Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

