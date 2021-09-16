Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,455.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3,335.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

