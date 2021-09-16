Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,455.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3,335.42.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
