Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,150,313,000 after acquiring an additional 37,583 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $335,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,455.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,335.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

