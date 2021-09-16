Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $208,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth $243,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,476 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA opened at $152.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.41. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $152.66.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

