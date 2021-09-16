American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

