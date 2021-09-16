American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,952. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $932.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.