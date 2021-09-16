American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 14,014 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

