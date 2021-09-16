American Express (NYSE:AXP) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

Shares of AXP opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

