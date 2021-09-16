America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $82.48 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $781.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

