America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $82.48 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.84. The company has a market cap of $781.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $14,084,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at $13,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.