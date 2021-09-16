Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $67.00 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,504,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

