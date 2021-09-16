Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $7,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $4,334,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $2,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $1,936,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

