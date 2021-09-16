Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 2.46 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of 0.33 and a 1-year high of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $754.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.94.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

