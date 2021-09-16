Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RL opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

